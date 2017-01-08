PM Modi will inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas today

He will be accompanied by his Portugal counterpart Dr Antonio Costa, who is the Chief Guest of the event. (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here.

He will be accompanied by his Portugal counterpart Dr Antonio Costa, who is the Chief Guest of the event.

President Pranab Mukherjee will confer Pravasi Bhartiya Samman on Monday.

On the first day, the Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas was inaugurated by Suriname Vice President Micheal Ashwin Adhin, along with Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel, Minister of State for External Affairs General V. K. Singh and Karnataka Ministers R.V. Deshpande and Priyanka Kharge.

The convention is an important platform for engagement of the Central and state governments with the Overseas Indian Community.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has been held traditionally on January 9 every year to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi as a Pravasi from South Africa to India.