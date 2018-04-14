PM Modi travels by Delhi Metro to attend Ambedkar memorial event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today travelled on the Delhi Metro’s busy Yellow Line to reach the venue of an event in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today travelled on the Delhi Metro’s busy Yellow Line to reach the venue of an event in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area. Modi boarded the train at the Lok Kalyan Marg metro station to participate in the event, where he inaugurated the Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial at 26, Alipur Road, on the eve of the Dalit icon’s birth anniversary. He deboarded the train at Vidhan Sabha metro station, nearby the memorial, and after the programme ended took another train to Lok Kalyan Marg metro station on his return journey, DMRC officials said.

The prime minister caught fellow commuters by surprise. Some of them took photographs and selfies with Modi inside the train coach he was travelling and also on station platforms. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi today travelled by Delhi Metro from Lok Kalyan Marg station to Vidhan Sabha station of Line-2 (Yellow Line) from 5:41 pm to 6:01 pm,” a DMRC official said. Services ran normal on Line-2 during Modi’s travel, he said. “The prime minister later travelled back via metro, by taking a train from the Vidhan Sabha station to Lok Kalyan Marg station (earlier called Race Course station),” he said. The prime minister’s official residence is 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the heart of the Lutyens’s Delhi. 26, Alipur Road is the place where Ambedkar lived during his last days before he died in 1956.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted photographs of the new memorial. “This is the place where Dr. Ambedkar attained Mahaparinirvana on 6th December 1956,” the PMO tweeted. “Prime Minister @narendramodi had laid the foundation stone of the memorial on March 21, 2016. The memorial of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the creator of the Constitution of India has been given the shape of a book,” it said.

An Ashokan Pillar stands in front of the book-shaped building in the sprawling premises. Iconic gates, Bodhhi tree, musical fountain and a meditation room are its other features. “This memorial will serve as one of the vital focal points that will bring Dr. Ambedkar even closer to today’s younger generation,” the PMO tweeted. “Dr. Ambedkar Mahaparinirvana Sthal at 26, Alipur Road, was dedicated to the Nation by former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in December 2003,” it said. Previously, Modi travelled by Delhi Metro on December 25 when a corridor of the Magenta Line was inaugurated. In April 2017, Modi and Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull had travelled by metro to reach Akshardham station.