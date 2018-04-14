PM Modi to unveil new Ayurveda network during UK visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join Prince Charles at the inauguration of a new Ayurveda centre of excellence during his visit to the UK next week. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join Prince Charles at the inauguration of a new Ayurveda centre of excellence during his visit to the UK next week. Modi will visit the United Kingdom from April 17-20 for a bilateral visit as well as to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). A plaque for the new centre will be unveiled in London to mark the launch of a new network to coordinate evidence-based research on yoga and Ayurveda, according to sources close to the India-UK bilateral visit. The idea of the centre was mooted during the Prince of Wales’ visit to India in November 2017. “This is the second visit to the UK by the Prime Minister (Modi) in three years and shows we are keen to work together and take the relationship to an even higher plane. “The courtesies being shown are unprecedented and we are looking forward to a very fruitful and meaningful interaction,” the source said. The inauguration is among a series of high-profile events lined up during Modi’s visit to the UK between April 17 and 20. Before attending the CHOGM on April 19 and 20, Modi is scheduled to hold two separate meetings with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The first meeting on bilateral issues will cover “all issues of mutual interest” including immigration and counter-terrorism. Their second meeting will involve the India-UK CEOs Forum and include a showcase of technical collaboration between the two countries. Modi is also among only four heads of governments to be invited for a private audience with Queen Elizabeth II. The UK is among India’s major trading partners. The merchandise trade between the two countries in 2017 reached USD 13 billion, and trade in services is around USD 7.2 billion, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The meetings of the Commonwealth Heads of Government usually takes place every two years and serves to shape the organisations agenda for the next two years.