PM Modi to address two programmes via video conferencing on Sunday, Monday; here is all you need to know

On January 1, 2018, Modi will, via video conference, address the curtain-raiser ceremony of the commemoration of Professor Satyendra Nath Bose’s 125th birth anniversary at Kolkata. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two important programmes — 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations and the 125th birth anniversary of physicist S.N. Bose — via video conference on Sunday and Monday.

“On December 31, the Prime Minister, via video conference, will deliver the inaugural address on the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations, at Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala in Kerala. Sivagiri is the holy abode of one of the great saints and social reformers of India, Sree Narayan Guru,” an official statement said on Saturday.

On January 1, 2018, Modi will, via video conference, address the curtain-raiser ceremony of the commemoration of Professor Satyendra Nath Bose’s 125th birth anniversary at Kolkata.

Bose made important contributions in the 1920s to the field of quantum physics that changed how particle physics has been studied ever since.

Bose is best known for his contribution to the field of quantum mechanics, providing the foundation for Bose-Einstein statistics. The class of particles that obey Bose-Einstein statistics has been named Bosons after Bose.

Bose was born on January 1, 1894, in Kolkata and died on February 4, 1974.