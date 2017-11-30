  3. PM Modi says he might have to pay political price for path he has taken

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a potshot at the critics even as he quoted Bhagavad Gita and asked them to drop negativism.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: November 30, 2017 10:52 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a potshot at the critics even as he quoted Bhagavad Gita and asked them to drop negativism. Speaking at a summit in New Delhi, PM Modi said the countrymen have gained confidence in 2 years. PM Modi asserted that the country is moving towards a brighter India and have changed their way of thinking. “I might have to pay a political price for the path I have taken but I’m ready for it,” PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister said that self confidence is needed for success. Claiming that people had to fight the system for years, PM Modi said he was committed to make the system work. PM Modi also said that ease of living has to improve. Listing out the reforms done by the central government, PM Modi said Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana has changed lives of poor.

“There are some people who’re always despondent, because of them we are being encouraged to not innovate, not create, not to try something new,” PM Modi said while addressing a gathering. PM Modi said that there have behavioral change in the country following the demonetisation move. He said that the government will bring in far reaching changes in the system.

Pitching for the flagship programme ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, the centre did not only create toilets but also relieved the pain of millions of daughters of the country who after dusk used to be under tremendous stress. PM Modi said in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, people had voted not just for a change in Government but for an irreversible change in the country. The Prime Minister said Ujjwala Yojana has forever changed for women who have not just got a free gas connection, but have also got health for their families. In a stern message to benami property holders, PM said action will be taken against them. “We are moving towards a system that will reduce the possibility of generating black money,” PM Modi said. Hailing Goods and Services Tax (GST), PM Modi said that a new financial era has been ushered in the country.

Pitching for Aadhaar linking, PM Modi said, “It is a power through which the Govt is helping secure rights, subsidies for the poor. Such a system has been created which could not have been even dreamt about a few years ago.”

  1. Harvinder Maini
    Nov 30, 2017 at 10:52 am
    Such emotional dramas will not pay now
    Reply
    1. Harvinder Maini
      Nov 30, 2017 at 10:51 am
      Modi knows that he is totally failure on all fronts and that is why he is now trying to prove himself a right choice
      Reply
      1. P
        pma
        Nov 30, 2017 at 10:43 am
        a gifted child of RSS who was made CM without fighting any election
        Reply

