PM Modi says he might have to pay political price for path he has taken

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a potshot at the critics even as he quoted Bhagavad Gita and asked them to drop negativism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a potshot at the critics even as he quoted Bhagavad Gita and asked them to drop negativism. Speaking at a summit in New Delhi, PM Modi said the countrymen have gained confidence in 2 years. PM Modi asserted that the country is moving towards a brighter India and have changed their way of thinking. “I might have to pay a political price for the path I have taken but I’m ready for it,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that self confidence is needed for success. Claiming that people had to fight the system for years, PM Modi said he was committed to make the system work. PM Modi also said that ease of living has to improve. Listing out the reforms done by the central government, PM Modi said Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana has changed lives of poor.

“There are some people who’re always despondent, because of them we are being encouraged to not innovate, not create, not to try something new,” PM Modi said while addressing a gathering. PM Modi said that there have behavioral change in the country following the demonetisation move. He said that the government will bring in far reaching changes in the system.

Pitching for the flagship programme ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, the centre did not only create toilets but also relieved the pain of millions of daughters of the country who after dusk used to be under tremendous stress. PM Modi said in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, people had voted not just for a change in Government but for an irreversible change in the country. The Prime Minister said Ujjwala Yojana has forever changed for women who have not just got a free gas connection, but have also got health for their families. In a stern message to benami property holders, PM said action will be taken against them. “We are moving towards a system that will reduce the possibility of generating black money,” PM Modi said. Hailing Goods and Services Tax (GST), PM Modi said that a new financial era has been ushered in the country.

Watch this video

#HTLS2017 with CNN-News18 | There’s no magic wand that can change things overnight, but that doesn’t mean we just sit and do nothing, this Govt is working day & night for the people and the country: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/XSiTVQ8Izz — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 30, 2017

Pitching for Aadhaar linking, PM Modi said, “It is a power through which the Govt is helping secure rights, subsidies for the poor. Such a system has been created which could not have been even dreamt about a few years ago.”