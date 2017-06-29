PM Modi takes on cow vigilantes, says Mahatma Gandhi wouldn’t have approved killing over cows

PM Narendra Modi spoke on the topic of cow protection and said that the current situation is painful. (Source: ANI)

Narendra Modi in Gujarat: In his speech during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram, PM Narendra Modi spoke on the topic of cow protection and said that the current situation is painful. He advised all concerned to follow Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave’s teachings on how to treat the cow. Widely interpreted as his take on cow vigilantism that has led to a number of people being thrashed in various states, PM’s words are expected to weigh in favour of those demanding a more peaceful approach. Significantly, PM got emotional while talking about cow protection when he said that “we will have to walk on the path of non-violence. Gandhi won’t approve killings even over cows.” Elaborating on his words, PM said, “Today I want to say a few words and express sadness on some of the things going on. No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country. Violence never has and never will solve any problem.”

Taking on the vigilantes head on, PM said that “Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve.” Explaining his stand on Gandhi and his recommendations PM said, “No one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave.”

However, he said that even as cows should be protected, “As a society, there is no place for violence.” PM indicated the crucial need to follow in the footsteps of the Mahatma and added, “We are a land of non-violence. We are the land of Mahatma Gandhi. Why do we forget that.” PM concluded by saying, “Swachhata has to become a Swabhav. What can be a greater tribute to Mahatma Gandhi than this.”