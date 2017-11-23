PM Modi reviews progress towards handling, resolution of grievances related to consumers

(Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired his 23rd interaction through PRAGATI – the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation and reviewed the progress towards handling and resolution of grievances related to consumers. The first 22 sessions of PRAGATI have seen a cumulative review of 200 projects with a total investment of Rs 9.31 lakh crore. The resolution of public grievances has also been reviewed in 17 sectors. Prime Minister Modi was briefed on the action taken to ensure speedy and effective disposal of consumer grievances. While expressing concern over the large number of grievances, the prime minister emphasised on the need for improvement in the administrative arrangements, so that consumers can be benefitted. Prime Minister Modi reviewed the progress of nine infrastructure projects in the railway, road, power, and renewable energy sectors, spread over several states including Uttarakhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Nagaland, Assam, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These projects are cumulatively worth over Rs 30,000 crore.

The prime minister reviewed the progress in implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY). He said that funds accruing to the District Mineral Foundations (DMFs) should be utilised to strategically focus upon and eliminate major development issues or deficits that these districts currently face. He further said this should be done in a focussed way, so as to achieve the greatest possible, tangible results by 2022, which marks 75 years of independence.