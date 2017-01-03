PM Modi pushed country to brink of economic slavery, says Pramod Tiwari

Congress leader Pramod tiwari. (ANI/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should offer to resign from his post for pushing the country to the brink of “economic slavery”, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said today. “Even after 50 days, the plight of people caused by demonetisation has not ended… Modiji should own up to his failure and offer to resign on moral grounds as he has forced the country to the brink of economic slavery,” he alleged.

“Cashless transaction is turning out to be a big scam and the Central government should to bring out a white paper on it,” Tiwari said. He said according to estimates Rs 50 crore was spent on BJP’s rally in Lucknow yesterday and sought to know how the payments were made.

“It is said that Rs 15 to Rs 20 crore was spent only to carry people to the rally site…. were the payments made in cashless form, through cheques, old or new notes,” Tiwari asked.

He also questioned Modi’s claim that BJP governments prove good governance and rule of law. “Either Modi has not been told the history or they think that public memory is very short…. During the Kalyan Singh government it was the first time in the state that people with criminal background had found a place in the ministry because of political compulsions,” Tiwari claimed.