PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo: AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary. President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Anasri and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes Bapu at Rajghat here.

पूज्य बापू की पुण्यतिथि पर उनको शत-शत नमन…Tributes to beloved Bapu on his Punya Tithi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2017

An inter-religious prayer will also be organised to mark the day.

You May Also Like To Watch This:





Later in the day, Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate improvement works at Gandhiji Samadhi. On this day in 1948 he was assassinated at a prayer meeting.