  3. PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2017 7:50 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo: AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary. President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Anasri and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes Bapu at Rajghat here.

An inter-religious prayer will also be organised to mark the day.

You May Also Like To Watch This:


Later in the day, Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate improvement works at Gandhiji Samadhi. On this day in 1948 he was assassinated at a prayer meeting.

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top