PM Modi lauds Amit Shah for his service as BJP chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated party chief Amit Shah for completing three years as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, in the party parliamentary meeting. “Prime Minister Modi congratulated party chief Amit Shah for completing three years as BJP president. Also, he has also been appointed as Rajya Sabha member for the first time. The Prime Minister wants the party to work harder to achieve new goals and work towards India’s development,” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said even as he emerged out of the meeting.He further said that Prime Minister Modi in the meeting said that a programme from August 15 to August 30 for India’s development will be initiated regarding which all MPs and MLAs have been informed.

“We will start a new development program soon and in both the Houses, we have informed everyone regarding this. A website has been launched in this regard. We have achieved a lot in the last few years,” Kumar added.The BJP parliamentary meeting was conducted today morning. Earlier, on Wednesday, BJP president, a five-time MLA, bade farewell to the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Shah, 52, tendered his resignation as an MLA to Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora after giving an hour-long farewell speech in the House on the second and the last day of the monsoon session of the state assembly.