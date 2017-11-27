PM Modi, Ivanka Trump in Hyderabad, traffic restrictions imposed, travellers need to avoid certain areas

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump is leading the US delegation for the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES). (IE)

As the city of pearls gears up to receive US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump who is leading the US delegation for the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), Hyderabad traffic police has imposed restriction on vehicular movements on Tuesday, November 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump will attend the inauguration of GES which is expected to witness over 1500 attendees, including entrepreneurs, investors, educators, government officials, and business representatives from India and the world.

Notably, PM Narendra Modi too will be in the city for the summit as well as the inauguration of the Hyderabad Metro. Traffic as such will be affected by both the VIPs’ movement and the public has been advised to avoid a number of routes that are likely to be affected.

In the wake of the Hyderabad Metro Rail inauguration tomorrow at 3:30 pm and GES summit vehicles proceeding from Miyapur towards Konda-pur/ Kothaguda have been diverted through Chanda-nagar, Nallagandla flyover, Gulmohar Park Junction and Hyderabad Central University via Gachibowli. Commuters heading to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Miyapuri should take a diversion through Chanda-nagar, Patancheru and ORR. Vehicles coming from Mathrusri Nagar should the Sheela Pride to Manjeera Road diversion, as per Deccan Chronicle report. Vehicles coming from Patan-cheru, Icrisat Beeramguda, RC Puram, Ashok Nagar and BHEL towards Kukatpally should take diversion via BHEL Rotary, Nallagandla flyover, Gulmohar Park Junction, Hyderabad Central University and Mehdipatnam to Hyderabad.

Vehicles coming from Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, Sangareddy towards Kukat-pally should take the diversion through Outer Ring Road Muttangi. The traffic restrictions will be in action between 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

Also, after the GES inauguration is over, delegates will head back to Falaknuma from HICC, Madhapur at 7:00 pm and in wake of the movement, vehicles coming through Kothaguda, Botanical Garden, Gachibowli and Outer Ring Road are requested to take an alternate route. However, the Gachibowli flyover will be in use throughout the event.

The world’s largest gathering of young entrepreneurs is being co-hosted by India and the United States. It is “a testament to the strong friendship between our two people and the growing economic and security partnership between our two nations,” Ivanka Trump told reporters during a preview of her India visit. Ivanka, 36, has travelled to India before, but this is her maiden trip to the country as a senior presidential advisor. Accompanied by several top administration officials, a large number of Indian Americans are part of her delegation, which numbers 350 from 38 states. Prime Minister Modi had personally invited Ivanka to participate in the GES, which is being held in India for the first time when he travelled to the US in June.

This year’s summit theme, ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’, demonstrates the Trump administration’s commitment to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive, she told reporters last week. Five percent of entrepreneurs at GES are 30 years or younger. The youngest entrepreneur is 13 and the oldest entrepreneur is 84. Ivanka said she aims for this summit to serve as an open and collaborative environment for the exchange of ideas, to broaden networks, and to empower entrepreneurs to take their ideas and passion to the next level.

“The US and India will continue to work together to increase economic opportunities and inclusive growth. I very much look forward to my visit and to seeing Prime Minister Modi and Foreign Minister Swaraj once again,” she said. The summit would also be the first major engagement of the new American Ambassador to India, Ken Juster. “Amazing first week in India! Thanks so much for the warm welcome. Looking forward to exploring this fascinating country. Excited to begin my journey in Hyderabad at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit!” he tweeted last week.