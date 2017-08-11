PM Modi issues warning to BJP MPs; here is what he said

PM Modi pulled up the MPs and told them that their attendance in the House and performance would decide their renomination. (PTI)

After being cautioned by the Prime Minister for skipping parliamentary proceedings by BJP MPs on many occasions, PM Modi on Thursday pulled up the MPs and told them that their attendance in the House and performance would decide their renomination, including for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Here’s what PM in his stern message to his party MPs said:

1. Referring to party chief Amit Shah’s debut in the Rajya Sabha who was elected from Gujarat this week, PM indicated that BJP chief’s presence in Parliament might ensure the attendance of the other members and that it would make BJP members work more diligently, The Indian Express reported citing sources.

2. A Lok Sabha MP said the Prime Minister has made it clear that they could be MPs till 2019, but it will be the performance and the attendance that will decide the re-entry into Parliament, as per the report by PTI.

3. PM Modi at a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting told the MPs that attending Parliament is their basic responsibility. PM added that he can do a lot of things but cannot be present in the Houses on their behalf.

4. In the last Parliamentary party meeting, Amit Shah had reportedly expressed his anguish over absent MPs. On Thursday, PM once again took the issue up and cautioned the MPs that since Shah is now in the Parliament they should be watchful.

5. As per the report, the MP who attended the meeting was quoted as saying that the PM was deeply disappointed with members who did not attend the proceeding in the House despite constant appeals. “Amit Shah is now here. Your leisure time is over,” Modi told the MPs.

Due to the absence of ministers from the Upper House on July 31, the Opposition took the advantage and forced a crucial clause to be dropped from The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 on granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). In his first address after the absence of ruling party members in Rajya Sabha despite repeated appeals, delayed the passage of a politically significant legislation which left the government embarrassed, Prime Minister said that he was not going to forget it.