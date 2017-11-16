PM Modi is a threat to regional stalwarts Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, even Chandrababu Naidu, Pew survey shows

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is by far the most popular leader in India and ruling BJP party at the Centre has got the tag of being the favourite party too. (PTI image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is by far the most popular leader in India and ruling BJP party at the Centre has got the tag of being the favourite party too, according to a survey conducted by US-based think-tank Pew. PM Modi and BJP have overcome several challenges to achieve this success. It has proven that its winning streak in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Delhi MCD polls, was no fluke. The party, which received a strong mandate in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, is still the numero uno choice for the respondents. The Pew Research Center survey was conducted in India from February 21 to March 10, 2017. The survey also shows how PM Modi has reaffirmed his position as the tallest national leader in the country. This was evident in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. But three years down the line, the incumbency factor, if there is any, has failed to dent PM Modi’s image. Apart from keeping his image, what Modi has managed to do was to successfully overshadow the regional stalwarts too, according to the survey. While this was not easy for the Prime Minister but he has managed to pull it off with flying colours – Pew survey backs this statement with data.

One thing that stands out in the survey is that of PM Modi’s envious popularity outside North India. BJP was considered as predominantly a north Indian political party, which enjoys strong backing in the Hindi-belt. Surprisingly, even though PM Modi beats Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal in popularity stakes in north India, what is notable is the fact in other parts of the country, his popularity is even higher. He got 84 percent favourable tag from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. This comes even as BJP had bagged a historic mandate in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In western states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, PM Modi got 92 percent. The main surprise comes from East and Southern states though. In Eastern Indian states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, PM Modi enjoys a 85 percent. In these states, PM Modi faced tough competition from hugely popular leaders like chief ministers Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik. In the south, which comprises Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, PM Modi enjoys a whopping 95 percent of favourable responses. While the east Indian states have abovementioned leaders, the southern states also possess Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao popularly known as KCR from Telangana, N Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, and the omnipotent late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa (CM now is E Palaniswami). No survey was conducted in Kerala.

These are hugely popular leaders in their own states and to match their status is not a mean feat at all for PM Modi. But the PM, who has taken a raft of bold decisions, enjoys an immense popularity among hardcore BJP voters something which Congress Vice President and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal failed to emulate.