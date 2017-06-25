PM Modi in US: CEOs to stress on introducing stricter cyber laws in meeting

Prime Minister Modi, who reached Washington D.C. minutes back, would be the first world leader to have a working dinner with Trump at the White House on Monday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Modi, who reached Washington D.C. minutes back, would be the first world leader to have a working dinner with Trump at the White House on Monday. The upcoming meeting, which is deemed to be one that can significantly strengthen bilateral relations between the two democracies, will also include an interactive session with the Indian-American community as well as 20-odd top CEOs in Washington.

Speaking ahead of this sesssion, Sukhwinder Kalia, CEO, IT by Design, a U.S.-based company, said the community shall seek to highlight the need of stricter cyber laws to protect investments by Indian-American IT entrepreneurs in India. “Investments by Indian-American businessmen must be protected under cyber laws as sometimes the source code gets stolen and the Indian Police should be trained enough to address the issue,” he said.

Referring to ‘Digital India’ and ‘Make in India’ programmes launched by Prime Minister Modi, Kalia said, “My main aim is to raise the issue of cyber laws during the meeting with the Prime Minister as India is growing, which makes it essential to bring rules and regulations related to cyber crime to secure our investments in India.”

Raising the concerns of the business community living in the U.S., Kalia said, “India being the largest democracy in the world needs to be proactive. If we are not aware, we don’t work on our cyber regulations, we don’t train our enforcement and our other authorities where they enforce those cyber laws, then it will be too late for India.” Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend a community reception after the CEOs meeting.