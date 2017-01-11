PM Modi has inflicted misery on the people of the country, says P Chidambaram on demonetisation

P Chidambaram claimed that according to the records which were accessible, there is no record of any cabinet meeting on November 8th. (ANI)

Escalating the continuing opposition uproar, which erupted following the implementation of the demonetisation policy, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, today, taking a fresh jibe at Prime Minister Narendra and the newly implemented policy, stated that none of the objectives of the anti-graft policy were achieved following its initiation. He also claimed that PM Modi has just inflicted misery on several people of the country. Criticizing the demonetisation policy, yet again, the senior Congress leader asked PM Modi to assure that black money and fake currencies had been completely demolished as the government initiated the policy on November 8.

Speaking at the Jan Vedna Sammelan in New Delhi, Chidambaram had further claimed that according to the records which were accessible, there is no record of any cabinet meeting on November 8th, before the Prime Minister declared the implementation of the policy. The former Finance Minister had also sought reports on when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued notice to its directors regarding demonetisation and the time span given to them.

Further claiming that the attempt to curb the flow of black money in the country has failed, P Chidambaram challenged the Prime Minister to assure that in the month of May-June there will be no capitation fee taken or given during the entrance of medical and engineering examinations.

Stating that the ban on currency notes will affect the economic growth of the country, the former Union Minister stated that except Finance Minster Arun Jaitley, no one in the world agrees that the demonetisation policy will not hit the GDP of the country. Chidambaram also slammed the Prime Minister for talks over cashless economy and stated that complete digitization of economy has never happened before and people must have a right to choose whether to use card or cash for transactions.

Also speaking at the Jan Vedna Sammelan, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh slammed the Modi implemented policy, saying that the GDP of the country will fall. Stating the demonetisation policy as a disaster to the country, the senior Congress leader claimed that the economy of the country has gone from bad to worse in the last few months.