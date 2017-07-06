PM Modi gets a demo of Israel’s biggest ‘weapon’, it is not a drone or missile

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at a sea beach in Israel. (PIB)

Narendra Modi in Israel: Tel Aviv’s prowess in the defence sector is known to the world. But it is certainly not its biggest weapon if future threats to humanity are taken into consideration.UN estimates that by 2050, around 40% of the world population will face water shortages. Israel’s superpower status in water technology makes the country immune from any such water woes in future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a taste of Israel’s superior water technology at the country’s GALMobile Water Filtration Plant at Dor beach today. Accompanied by his ‘friend’ and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi also got a demo of a tech pioneered by Israel for desalination of sea water and purification in disaster-hit and remote areas. This is a mobile purification plant, described by Netanyahu as “Future Jeep”.

At present, several parts of India face water shortage, especially during the summer. PM Modi couldn’t hold his surprise after getting a view of the technology. “I am very very thankful to Bibi (Netanyahu, for showing this) because the vehicle which I saw today (can be very useful) particularly during natural calamity…this is a very unique product,” PM Modi said.

Israel’s superior water technology and conservation practices should be envy of the entire world. Without groundwater and average annual precipitation of 1.2bn cubic meters, the country not only meets the 2.2bn cubic meter water consumption target but also export it to other countries.

At present, Israeli water technology exports equal US $2bn per year. India has signed a MoU with Israel for cooperation in water management. It is expected that some of the technology may come to India.