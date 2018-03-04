PM Modi condoles death of forest officer killed by elephant in Karnataka on World Wildlife Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of a forest officer who was trampled by an elephant in Karnataka, saying he will be remembered for his passion towards wildlife and forest conservation. (Representative photo: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of a forest officer who was trampled by an elephant in Karnataka, saying he will be remembered for his passion towards wildlife and forest conservation. S Manikandan was attacked and killed by an elephant when he was conducting a survey at the fire line in DB Kuppe Forest Range in Nagarhole National Park near Mysuru yesterday. In a tweet, the PMO said the prime minister’s thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Manikandan, who lost his life while on duty. “The country will remember him for his rich service and passion towards wildlife and forest conservation,” the tweet read.