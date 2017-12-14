PM Modi commissions INS Kalvari in Mumbai, sends tough message on proxy war, terrorism, Kashmir issue; hails India-France tie up

INS Kalvari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sent a tough message on ‘proxy war’, terrorism and issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

INS Kalvari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sent a tough message on ‘proxy war’, terrorism and issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir. He said this in Mumbai while commissioning India’s first indigenously-built Scorpene-class submarine ‘INS Kalvari’ into the Indian Navy. He also dedicated it to the nation. PM Modi said that this is a fine example of the fast growing strategic partnership between India and France. The Prime Minister also asserted that India is playing an important role in combating terrorism via sea, piracy, drug smuggling or illegal fishing. He also coined a term ‘S. A. G. A. R’-‘security and growth for all in the region’.

INS Kalvari is the first conventional submarine to be inducted into the Indian Navy after more than 17 years even as the navy’s submarine arm celebrates it golden jubilee in 2017. The submarine, incorporating state-of-the-art features has been built by the Mazagaon Dockyard Ltd under its Project 75, with technological collaboration from DCNS, France.

Also present on the occasion were Maharashtra Governor C.V. Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, French Ambassador to India Alexandre Zeigler and Chief of Naval Staff Sunil Lanba, besides many others.

PM Narendra Modi reached Mumbai late last night to attend the commissioning ceremony of Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari on Thursday.

Watch this video

Watch | PM Modi addressing the commissioning ceremony of INS Kalvari, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/p66his7tpL — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 14, 2017

“The prime minister landed at Mumbai at around 11 pm and proceeded to the Raj Bhavan where he will stay overnight,” an official told PTI. He was received at the airport by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.