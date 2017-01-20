PM Modi and the NDA government have complete respect for Tamil sentiments and culture: Ravi Shankar Prasad  

(Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (PTI)

The NDA government and the the Prime Minister (PM) people have full respect for the people, sentiments and the culture of Tamil Nadu, said union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in an exclusive conversation with CNN News 18.

Appreciating the efforts of the youth of Tamil Nadu the law minister said that, we are fully mindful and respectful of that. Assuring of a positive outcome Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he along with the Environment Minister Anil Dave and Attorney General (Mukul Rohatgi) have discussed the issue.

We have also talked to BJP President Amit Shah,” he told reporters here refusing to elaborate whether the state government would come up with an ordinance on the issue. After discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and consultations with legal experts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced this morning that the state government will amend a Central act on Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to allow conduct of Jallikattu in the state with Centre’s backing.

Prasad also hit out at the previous UPA government for challenging the law on Jallikattu of the Tamil Nadu government after the matter was flagged by the animal welfare board and termed it as a “legacy issue” for the present government.

With inputs from PTI