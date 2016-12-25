PM elated over passage of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his delight on the passage of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2016 in Parliament despite ruckus post the demonetisation move. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his delight on the passage of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2016 in Parliament despite ruckus post the demonetisation move. Prime Minister Modi, who was addressing the 27th edition of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, said: “Amid uproar in Parliament, a good thing happened, Rights of Disabled Persons Bill was passed which was a part of my government mission for Divyang persons.” The Prime Minister thanked both houses of Parliament for passage of the bill.

Earlier taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi had hailed the passage of this bill in Parliament as a ‘landmark moment’.“Passage of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill – 2016 is a landmark moment and will add tremendous strength to Accessible India movement,” he tweeted.