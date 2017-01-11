Plea seeking ban on chewable tobacco filed in Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned for February 9 the hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking ban on chewable tobacco products. (Reuters)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned for February 9 the hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking ban on chewable tobacco products.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal adjourned the hearing as one of the judges was not available.

The plea was filed by an NGO, Fariyaad Foundation. The foundation said there was a Delhi government notification in 2015-2016 banning sale, supply and manufacture of ‘gutka’ and other chewable tobacco products, but it was not being strictly implemented.

The foundation has sought directions to the Delhi government and its Food Safety Department to strictly implement the ban.

The foundation has sought formation of a permanent policy banning the sale, supply and production of chewable tobacco products. The NGO has said that ‘gutka’ is harmful for health and a major cause of cancer.