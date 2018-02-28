Plea in Delhi HC against upper age limit for MBBS admission

The Delhi High Court today agreed to hear tomorrow a plea by two MBBS aspirants from Kerala opposing the Medical Council of India’s decision to set an upper age limit of 25 years and 30 years for reserved category and disabled candidates respectively, for MBBS admission.

The Delhi High Court today agreed to hear tomorrow a plea by two MBBS aspirants from Kerala opposing the Medical Council of India’s decision to set an upper age limit of 25 years and 30 years for reserved category and disabled candidates respectively, for MBBS admission. The plea, mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, said that such a decision was against the Supreme Court direction which had held that there should not be any age limit for appearing in the NEET that is held for MBBS admission. The matter would be heard by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar. Malappuram based Jalaludheen T and Suresh T, who have already completed courses of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), have alleged that the upper age limit was “arbitrary and unreasonable”.

They have contended in their plea, filed through advocate Sri Vignesh, that the Supreme Court had quashed the age limit prescribed by CBSE for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and had allowed all the candidates to appear for the exam without any age limit. Their petition stated that the Kerala provides for quota in admission to MBBS and allied courses for the candidates who have qualified BAMS, BHMS and for nurses. “The duration of BAMS and BHMS courses are five and a half years. Now if a person desires to take NEET-UG after completion of his course, it becomes difficult for him to do so due to the upper age limit prescribed infringing their fundamental rights enshrined under our Constitution,” the petition said.