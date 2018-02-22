Plea in court for FIR against Salman Khan for alleged casteist remark

According to the complaint, Khan had used the word during the promotion of his film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. (Reuters)

A plea was today filed before a city court seeking lodging of an FIR against Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others for allegedly using a casteist slur against the scheduled castes.

According to the complaint, Khan had used the word during the promotion of his film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

The plea, filed before Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma, alleged that the accused persons had “committed atrocity” on the members of the caste and insulted and humiliated them by making the casteist remark.

The court put up the matter for consideration on February 27 and sought a reply from the Station House Officer concerned on the complaint.

The complaint, filed by Harnam Singh, a former Chairman of Delhi Commission for Karamcharis, alleged that the remark was made by Khan during a programme on a television channel while Kaif, “rather than protesting at the offensive and insensitive statement, joined the accused number 1 (Khan) in insulting and abusing the victim through her conduct.”

Singh said he had in December last year filed a complaint at a police station here, but no FIR has been registered yet, due to which he filed the application before the court.