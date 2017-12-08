Plea alleges Salman Khan gave misleading info about license

A plea has been made in a local court here asking it to hear an application that alleged that Bollywood star Salman Khan had provided misleading information about his arms license. (IE)

A plea has been made in a local court here asking it to hear an application that alleged that Bollywood star Salman Khan had provided misleading information about his arms license. “Khan submitted an affidavit in the trial court during the hearing of the case against him under the Arms Act that his arms license was missing. But during the same period, it was produced in the commissioner’s office in Mumbai for renewal,” said one of the prosecution counsel Mahipal Bishnoi. He said that this application was to be decided before the judgement by the trial court in the arms act case but remained undecided, and the judgement in the case was delivered acquitting Khan from the allegations of using arms with an expired license for poaching.

Now since the acquittal has been challenged in the district and sessions court by the state government, a fresh application has been moved in the court praying to decide this application, Bishnoi said. Khan’s counsel H M Saraswat said that there was nothing like misleading the court in the matter and the license was found missing but was later found before producing it for renewal. “We would submit our reply in the court on the next hearing of the case,” Saraswat said. The session court has listed the matter for hearing on January 10 along with the petition from the state government challenging Khan’s acquittal by the trial court.

Before this also, an undecided application moved by the prosecution in 2006 had suddenly came up just ahead of the judgement in the arms act case in the trial court on February 25, 2014. The court had then refused to pronounce the judgement without deciding this application, which put off the judgement in the case for three long years and the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate had acquitted Khan from all the charges under Arms Act against him on January 18 this year.