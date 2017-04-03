Plea against former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav infructuous: Supreme Court

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)

The Supreme Court today termed as “infructuous” a plea seeking a direction to then UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to vacate a bungalow being used by him as his office in Lucknow besides occupying another house for residential purpose. “This has become infructuous. He (Yadav) has lost the election and must have vacated the bungalows by now. He is no more the chief minister. How can he retain both the houses,” a bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

The bench then disposed of the appeal filed by NGO ‘Lok Prahari’ against the order of the Allahabad High Court in the matter.

The NGO had earlier moved the apex court alleging that Yadav has been using two official bungalows for residential and official purposes, respectively, and it was an illegal occupation. The apex court had earlier said that it would hear the plea after conclusion of the assembly polls in the state.

It was alleged that the chief minister, who has an office in the State Secretariat, cannot retain an official bungalow besides his residence for official purposes.