Playing cards from China come under dumping probe by India

Now playing cards have become a bone of contention between India and China with the commerce ministry initiating a probe into alleged dumping of the product from the neighbouring country. The commerce ministry’s investigation arm DGAD has found “sufficient evidence” of dumping of playing cards by Chinese companies.

If established that dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the Directorate General of Antidumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) would recommend imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of cards from China. Anti-dumping duties are levied to provide a level playing field to local industry by guarding against cheap below-cost imports.

The probing authority “hereby initiates an investigation into the alleged dumping, and consequent injury to the domestic industry,” the DGAD said in a notification. The period of investigation covers April 2015 and September 2016 (18 months). However, for the purpose of injury investigation, the period will also cover the data of previous three years (2012-15).

Parksons Graphics, Parksons Cartamundi, and T M Printers have submitted the application for investigation into dumping of playing cards from China. These firms have claimed that playing cards being produced by the domestic industry are similar to the product being dumped into India from China.

Increasing imports and dumping of goods from China have always been an area of concern for Indian companies. India’s exports to China were only USD 9 billion in 2015-16 but imports aggregated at USD 61.7 billion in that fiscal. The DGAD is also probing dumping of several other products such as certain chemicals and steel products from the neighbouring country.

India is one of the most attractive markets for global producers due to its large middle class population. Imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime. Both India and China are members of the Geneva-based body.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.