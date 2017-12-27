Planning a trip to Corbett Park? Your journey will be more expensive now, here is why

(Source: Corbett Tiger Reserve)

For years, the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) has been the favourite destination of Indian families for budget-friendly holidays. Covering an area of 1288.31 sq. kms, CTR has caught the attention of tourists with its diverse wildlife and breathtaking landscapes. However, you will have to spend more than usual to enjoy a few glimpses of wildlife on a safari and to stay in a rest house in the protected area. According to a report by Times of India, the Corbett administration has hiked prices of safaris in the park and overnight vehicle rentals by as much as 38%.

This means that one-day safari in the Birjani zone that used to cost Rs 1,600 for four hours will now cost around Rs 2,000. Meanwhile, the price of safaris in Jhirna, Dhela and Durgadevi zones has increased from Rs 1,750 to Rs 2,200. This will indirectly increase the price of staying as well because the tourists who choose to stay the night in a rest house inside the reserve will have to rent a Gypsy to travel to their accommodation as they are not allowed to walk or take a private vehicle inside.

Talking about this development, Amit Verma, deputy director of CTR told ToI that the fare of the safaris had not been increased for the five years. He added that the rates have been increased keeping a number of things in mind, including inflation.

In 1936, Corbett attained the distinction of becoming the first National Park to be established in mainland Asia. The park was then named as the ‘Hailey National Park’ and was later renamed as ‘Corbett National Park’ after James Edward Corbett the noted hunter turned conservationist of the area. The area came under ‘Project Tiger’ in 1971 when Gov. of India launched this ambitious conservation project.

Today after the addition of a number of other areas into the originally declared National Park, the total area of Tiger Reserve extends to 1288.31 sq. kms and is spread over three districts of Uttarakhand viz., Pauri, Nainital and Almora. Corbett National Park covers an area of 521 sq. km and together with the neighbouring Sonanadi Wildlife Sanctuary and Reserve Forest areas, forms the Corbett Tiger Reserve.