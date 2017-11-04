Plaint in court against BJP leader Anil Baluni for ‘indecent’ remarks against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

A local Congress leader has filed a complaint against the BJP’s national media head, Anil Baluni, in a court here, over the latter’s alleged indecent remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Image: IE)

A local Congress leader has filed a complaint against the BJP’s national media head, Anil Baluni, in a court here, over the latter’s alleged indecent remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi. The complaint has been filed by Congress leader Rinkin Ahluwalia. The complainant has alleged that during a discussion on a private television channel, Baluni made indecent remarks against the two top Congress leaders, besides levelling serious allegations against them.

Ahluwalia has also dragged the director of the news channel into the court for telecasting the entire discussion, without editing the alleged objectionable part. The complaint has been filed under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). The first hearing of the case is scheduled on November 20.