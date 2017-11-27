Piyush Goyal takes impromptu ride on Mumbai local; also inspects progress of Elphinstone Bridge

Piyush Goyal took an impromptu local ride. (Twitter)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday took a surprise ride on the suburban train to the nearby Currey Road station and also visited Elphinstone Road. He did this in the wake of Elphinstone Road stampede incident following which he said that railway staffs will travel onboard just to check the how basic public amenities are functioning on the ground. Goyal also visited Elphinstone Road railway station to review the progress of the ongoing foot over bridge construction. Following the visit, the Railways minister took to Twitter and praised the progress of the work by the Indian Army. “Visited Elphinstone Road railway station and reviewed the progress of Foot over bridge’s construction. The Army has been working tirelessly to build the infrastructure within the given timeline,” he said. Notably, this is the second time Goyal visited Elphinstone road station after the tragic accident that took place on September 29. In the foot-over-bridge (FOB stampede 23 people were killed and 38 injured). In his first visit, Goyal had visited the site along with Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, where the duo announced that the army will take over the responsibility to build new FOBs.

Goyal, a day after the stampede, had convened a meet with Railway board officials where he announced that foot-over-bridges (FOBs) will be compulsory and will cease to be a passenger amenity. “We are turning a 150 yr old convention on its head, hereafter, FOBs will be deemed mandatory not a passenger amenity,” he said. The meeting was held at the Western Railway’s headquarters at Churchgate, Mumbai.

For the convenience and safety of people, additional escalators were also sanctioned at crowded Mumbai local stations and also for all high traffic stations. The minister has also ordered that a total of 200 officers should be relocated from the Headquarters as field staff to strengthen the ground operations and also for the project implementation.

Visited Elphinstone Road railway station and reviewed the progress of Foot over bridge’s construction. The Army has been working tirelessly to build the infrastructure within the given timeline. pic.twitter.com/ZhcqSorH7f — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 27, 2017

Travelled in the Mumbai Local Train from Elphinstone to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, and reviewed the infrastructure & passengers’ amenities at the station. pic.twitter.com/ltiyE8xXj1 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 27, 2017

“To eliminate bureaucracy and delays, I have empowered GMs to spend whatever is necessary for safety. Additional escalators sanctioned at crowded Mumbai suburban stations and thereafter for all high traffic stations. 200 officers to be relocated from Head Quarters as field staff to strengthen ground operations and project implementation,” he added.

Goyal also said that CCTVs are to be installed in all suburban trains in Mumbai and the same will parallelly be done across the country. The installation of CCTV will be completed within 15 months. He said, “Within the next 15 months, CCTV cameras in all suburban trains in Mumbai with monitoring mechanism. Parallel work across India.”