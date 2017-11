Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday suffered severe stomach pain, following which he was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in South Mumbai in the evening. (Express photo)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday suffered severe stomach pain, following which he was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in South Mumbai in the evening. Goyal was about to address a press conference at 6.30 pm at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station when he was rushed to the hospital. Minister had to cancel his meetings with senior railways officials midway. Senior Railway officials claim that Goyal suffered severe stomach pain and even throat issues.

(Further inputs awaited)