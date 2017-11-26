PIL in Delhi High Court for cancellation of CPIM’s registration

The petition, which came up for hearing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, has sought quashing of the Election Commission’s September 1989 order granting registration to the CPI(M).

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court demanding cancellation of the registration of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) as a political party. The petition, which came up for hearing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, has sought quashing of the Election Commission’s September 1989 order granting registration to the CPI(M).

The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on March 28 next year on the request of the counsel for the petitioner. The poll panel questioned the maintainability of the plea which also seeks setting aside of the EC’s August 2016 order, rejecting the petitioner’s demand to deregister the party.

The petition filed before the high court said the EC rejected the application without considering the contentions raised in it. The petition before the poll panel had claimed that the party constitution of CPI(M) does not contain the provision of true allegiance to the Constitution as mandated by the law.

“CPI (M) secured its registration by misrepresentation, fraud and forgery,” the petition filed by Jojo Jose, who claimed to be a social worker, contended. He alleged that the main object of the CPI(M) was unconstitutional and it was formed for an unlawful purpose. The petition has also sought a direction to the EC to call for the records pertaining to the September 1989 order, by which CPI(M) was registered as a political party.