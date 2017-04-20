PIL filed against Lalu Prasad’s sons Tejaswi Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejaswi Prasad Yadav . (PTI)

A PIL was today filed in the Patna High Court seeking annulment of election of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav and his brother and Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav for allegedly concealing details of their property in poll affidavits. Advocate M P Sangar made the two minister, who are sons of RJD President Lalu Prasad, and the state government as respondents in the petition which also sought a CBI inquiry into the assets owned by them.

The petitioner alleged that the two ministers had concealed details of their property in the election affidavit submitted during 2015 Assembly poll and prayed to the court to declare their membership of the Assembly as null and void.

While Tejaswi won the 2015 assembly poll from Raghopur seat in Vaishali district, Tej Pratap Yadav is an MLA from Mahua in the same district. The PIL comes in the backdrop of a series of allegations levelled by senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi over land deals by Lalu Prasad’s family.