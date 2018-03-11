Phulpur bypoll result 2018 on 14 March: All you need to know about Phulpur by-election in Uttar Pradesh

Phulpur bypoll result 2018 on 14 March: The constituency witness a quadrilateral battle

Phulpur by-election result 2018 will be out on March 14. It’s a quadrangular contest in Phulpur among BJP, SP-BSP alliance, Congress and a heavyweight Independent candidate Atique Ahmed. The by-election for Phulpur Lok Sabha seat, which went to polls on Sunday (March 11), is being seen as a prestige battle for the BJP, as the constituency was won by Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in 2014. Maurya vacated the Phulpur Parliamentary seat after BJP’s landslide victory in 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Notably, Phulpur seat was once considered a Congress’ bastion as India’s first PM Jawahar Lal Nehru represented the seat. However, Maurya in 2014, swirled the BJP’s flag by winning the seat for the first time.

The incumbent BJP and the opposition parties left no stone unturned to mark victory on the Phulpur seat.

The by-elections on the seat assumed significance not just because the seat was held by Keshav Prasad Maurya but also because the by-elections brought the decade-old bitter political rivals SP and the BSP together.

While announcing the alliance for the bypoll, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav said he was ready to make sacrifices to beat Communal forces (apparently BJP). On the other hand, BSP supremo Mayawati, in a media briefing said the two parties collaborated only for the by-elections and if the two parties get together for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, then it will not be done in a secretive manner. The two parties will be upfront about any development regarding an alliance before the 2019 general elections, she said.

There were 22 candidates in fray for the Phulpur by-election. The chief contenders among them were Kaushalendra Singh Patel from the BJP, Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel from SP, Manish Mishra from the Congress and Atique Ahmed. BSP didn’t field any candidate from the seat and decided to support the SP’s candidate.

As per the Election Commission data, there are nearly 19.61 lakh voters in Phulpur parliamentary constituency. The constituency has 793 polling centres and 2,059 polling stations. The result for the Phulpur by-elections will be declared on March 14.