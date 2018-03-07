Phulpur by-election 2018: How Atiq Ahmed’s entry has upset SP-BSP plan to beat BJP this bypoll

Former MP Atiq Ahmed, who is currently in jail, has filed his nominations as an independent candidate from this seat. (The Indian Express)

Phulpur by-election 2018: The significance of Uttar Pradesh’s Phulpur Lok Sabha bypoll can be judged by the fact that it has brought together arch rivals Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. The coming together of BSP and SP was the biggest pre-election news from Phulpur, but there is one more factor which is adding suspense to the polls. Former MP Atiq Ahmed, who is currently in jail, has filed his nominations as an independent candidate from this seat. Ahmed’s entry is adding an interesting twist to the elections.

The former lawmaker has a strong base among Phulpur’s Muslim vote bank and is banking on the same to win the bypoll. This upsets BSP-SP’s poll arithmetic. Some of the SP members are taking Ahmed’s entry as a ploy by Bharatiya Janata Party to cut SP-BSP’s vote share. Speaking to The Indian Express, SP Allahabad district president Krishna Murti said Ahmed is contesting at the behest of the BJP. He further exuded confidence that Ahmed’s entry has got people angrier, adding, that all the minorities will vote for SP.

Who is Atiq Ahmed?

Atiq Ahmed is a former MP and five-time MLA from Allahabad West. Ahmed is a history-sheeter and faces over 40 of cases of murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and assault. The 55-year-old former is a former SP leader and was considered close to Shivpal Yadav. The leader is currently lodged in Deoria Jail on charges of assaulting faculty members of an agricultural institute in Allahabad in 2016. Formerly, Ahmed has also been the President of Apna Dal, a political party founded by Sone Lal Patel in Uttar Pradesh.

What’s the scene now?

As Ahmed is lodged in jail, his 19-year-old son Umar and wife Shaista Parveen are running an extensive campaign in Phulpur. His supporters are appealing people to vote against ‘BJP’s goons and crush Akhilesh Yadav’s arrogance by giving the Muslims of Phulpur their own voice,’ Indian Express reports. Clearly, if Ahmed gets a good support here, it will hamper SP’s prospects.

Winning Phulpur is important for SP and BSP due to a number of reasons. First, it will increase SP’s tally in the state where it has only 4 seats. Second, the result will decide future prospects of SP-BSP “grand alliance” in the state. Also, if BJP is able to retain the seat vacated after former MP Keshav Prasad Maurya went on to become the deputy chief minister, it will result in a big morale booster for party’s cadre.