Photos: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performs Kanya Poojan to mark Navratri

UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs Kanya Pujan (ANI)

Yogi Adityanath who has been in the news ever since he was appointed as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah again generated some really moving news when he performed Kanya Pujan on the ninth day of Navratri. Yogi started with the vidhi of washing the feet of the ‘kanya/s’ and applying ‘tika’ to their forehead as a part of the ritual and later fed them with halwa and puri as prasad. After the ‘prasad visarjan’ to the young girls, Yogi touched their feet to seek their blessings.

(ANI)

(ANI)

While Yogi confined to his holy practices, he being the Chief Minister served his main duty to cater the people of Uttar Pradesh. Yesterday, Yogi Adityanath, at the first meeting of his cabinet, announced his government’s decision to waive loans of Rs 36,359 crore taken by about 94 lakh small and marginal farmers in the state. The waiver amount includes Rs 5,630 crore loans of 7 lakh farmers whose accounts were declared non-performing assets (NPAs) by banks. With Yogi and Modi government’s declared commitment to empowering the farmers by full crop insurance and full crop procurement, one can believe, the loan waiver will act as a stimulus for farmers to work more and produce more for the country.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Moreover, Chief Minister Adityanath lauded the state’s Anti-Romeo squads. He asked the officials to only target people after they are briefed by their seniors. The Cabinet has also decided to not allow any illegal slaughterhouses to be set up in the state, adding that 26 illegal abattoirs had already been shut down.