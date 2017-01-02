Photo: ‘Cute’ baby elephant falls into well; pictures go viral

In the pictures which emerged, the baby elephant can be seen trying to figure his way out of the deep well. (ANI)

A helpless baby elephant fell into a ditch in Surajpur around 11 on Monday morning. The extremely ‘cute’ pachyderm’s struggle for survival was picked up on the social media and the news quickly went viral. There was no way the elephant would have come out alive if some stout hearted people had not jumped to its aid. The helpless baby elephant’s ordeal came to an end when forest officials reached the spot with machinery required for the heavy job. In the pictures which emerged, the baby elephant can be seen trying to figure his way out of the deep well. The pictures show the calf drenched and covered in mud. However, all is well that ends well. Still, what will become of the baby is still not known as its mother could not be found anywhere around.

Elsewhere, in a biazarre incident that happened 2 months ago, two elephants fell into a well at Lalka hamlet in West Midnapore district of West Bengal and around 120 pachyderms cordoned off the area. The locals were provided with flaming torches by the forest personnel. Unfortunately, the forest officials could not save the two elephants because of the presence of the herd with one of them giving birth to its young one. The incident, spread panic in the area and forced villagers to leave their homes.

In a more recent incident, an FIR was filed against Patanjali Mega Herbal and Food Park in Assam when it was held responsible for the death of an elephant that fell into a pit. This wasn’t the first of its kind incident in the area. Another male calf had fallen in one of the pits of the area but was fortunately taken out and sent to the vet. The pits had been dug in the area for the purpose of Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Food Park’s construction. Jasim Ahmed, the additional conservotor of Forest had claimed that there are as many as 14 open pits in the area. He had said that some of them were filled with earth after Forest Minister, Pramila Rani visited the site.