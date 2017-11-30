Phone thief thrashed mercilessly by woman with slipper, video goes viral; watch

Man accused of stealing thrashed by a woman (Source: ANI)

In a case of ‘mob justice’, a youth was thrashed for allegedly stealing mobile phone by a woman in Kuniyamuthur, Coimbatore. People took the law in their hand after catching the youth who is accused of stealing the mobile phone. Not only was he thrashed mercilessly by the woman but was also tied to a pole. In the video, the woman is seen slapping the boy repeatedly with her slipper while onlookers kept watching the incident. The youth can be seen begging for forgiveness from the lady, however, his pleas made no impact. The video of the incident has gone viral on the social media platforms. There are no reports as to whether the matter was taken to the police or not. This is not the only incident where people have resorted to mob justice rather than going by the legal way. A few days ago, in a chilling case of mob violence reported from Karnataka’s Yadgiri district, a man was stripped, tied to a tree and beaten to death for his alleged relationship with a married woman. Reports suggest that the woman was rushed to a hospital after she too was tied to a tree and brutally assaulted.

#Coimbatore: Youth thrashed for allegedly stealing mobile phone from a woman in Kuniyamuthur pic.twitter.com/GqFRsNXAqO — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2017

In yet another incident of mob violence, a Nigerian man was tied to a post and thrashed in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar by a mob that suspected him of being a thief. The incident came to light when a video of this crime surfaced on social media. In the recent past, there have been many reports of angry crowd beating people on the grounds of mere suspicion that they were theives, smugglers of cows or something else. Quoting the Greek philosopher Diogenes will be relevant here. He had called a mob the “mother of tyrants” — an expression that sums up the murderous intent of a bunch of people bent on dispensing instant justice.