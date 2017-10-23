PG hostels for cattle? Haryana looks to do a first, get urban boost for rural white revolution

More than 2,500 cattle will participate will participate in this event. (Reuters)

The Haryana government is all set to introduce a concept for those living in urban areas but who want to rear cattle for milk production. State Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Om Prakash Dhankar said that 50 to 100 acres of land would be selected in major towns in Haryana to set up ‘PG hostels for cattle’ in order to provide a “central place” for milch cattle, Indian Express said.

“Cows, buffaloes and other animals for milk purposes can be housed in these hostels,” Dhankar was quoted as saying by the paper. The state government has decided to establish dairy industry in urban areas in order to boost the white revolution in Haryana. “The government is providing interest-free loan for up to seven years to set up dairy units of up to 50 milch animals,” the minister said further.

He further said that the state governor Prof Kaptan Singh is scheduled to innaugurate the Haryana Swarna Jayanti Cattle Fair to be held in Jhajjar from October 27, while state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar would be the Chief Guest on the last day on October 29, Indian Express added. About 15,000 farmers will participate every day in the three-day event, wo will be motivated towards cattle rearing. Dhankar added that for the first time in the state, a fair of quality cattle would be organised with the objective the aim to make Haryana the best state in milk production.

More than 2,500 cattle will participate will participate in this event. For the first time, people will also be able to sell and purchase cattle during the three day event. Earlier in such fairs, cattle were only put on display. The latest technology of milking would also be shown in the three-day mela.