Petrol tanker overturns in Delhi near Moolchand underpass, spills 20,000 liters fuel on road, hits traffic

A petrol tanker containing approximately 20,000 liters of fuel overturned near the Moolchand underpass in New Delhi. (ANI image)

A petrol tanker containing approximately 20,000 liters of fuel overturned near the Moolchand underpass in New Delhi, according to ANI report. The driver and the helper of the truck were injured in the incident. The arterial Ring Road was blocked resulting in a massive jam in the area and affecting the movement of vehicular traffic from South Extension to Ashram during the rush hours. Delhi police were informed and fire tenders have been pressed into service. Similar incidents have taken place in the national capital before.

On April 11, a truck, carrying country-made liquor, had overturned near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in central Delhi, according to PTI report. It was suspected that the truck was going from Karnal in Haryana to Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding they are trying to find out from where the liquor was being transported and who is the owner of the vehicle. The driver had managed to flee from the spot fearing that he will be caught, the report said.

In another incident, on May 24, a truck, carrying 21 buffaloes overturned near south Delhi’s Hauz Khas Metro Station, which led to huge traffic snarls in the area, police was quoted as saying by PTI.

Watch this video

Two of the buffaloes died in the accident and the truck driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind, they added. The buffaloes are currently undergoing treatment at a veterinary hospital in Tis Hazari. Police said that a case has been registered and a hunt launched for the absconding driver. Traffic snarls were reported till afternoon today due to the accident, and several commuters crossing the Panchsheel flyover were stuck in a traffic jam.