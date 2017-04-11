Petrol pumps to shut down every Sunday from May 14; PM Narendra Modi’s vision behind drive

Picture for representation purpose only. (Reuters)

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to reduce fuel consumption in the country, the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) has asked all petrol pumps to remain shut on every Sunday from May 14. CIPD president A D Sathyanarayan has requested all the members of the Consortium to close the petrol pump on every Sunday except for emergency services like an ambulance. However, Ajay Bansal, the president of All India Petroleum Dealers’ Association (AIPDA) has separated themselves from the decision of the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) saying that the petrol dealers from 21 states including Delhi will not be a part of their decision. Petrol pump owners are in talks with the petrol companies on raising dealer’s commission and they are planning to celebrate May 10 as ‘No purchase Day’.

You may also want to watch-

According to a Jagran report, the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) only has petrol pumps only in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The effects of the consortium’s decision will only be in these 4 states from May 14 on every Sunday. While AIPDA president says that as of now they are not a part of this step, but they might soon plan something in the same line. While there is no reply by Oil Marketing companies on the increase of

Earlier in the year, after laying the foundation stone for the second generation ethanol blending bio-refinery in Bhatinda, Punjab, in December, state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) lay down plans to start work on three other such refineries. “We are doing a detailed feasibility study as we need to have a supply chain for bio mass,” said MK Surana, chairman and managing director, HPCL.