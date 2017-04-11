Petrol Pumps threaten Sunday shutdown from May 14, on weekdays may adopt 9-to-6 work schedule

Picture for representation purpose only. (Reuters)

The Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) has asked all petrol pumps to remain shut on every Sunday from May 14 in order to provoke the government to take a quick decision on the increase of their commission. CIPD president AD Sathyanarayan has requested all the members of the Consortium to close the petrol pump on every Sunday except for emergency services like an ambulance. According to a report in NDTV, the petrol pump owners have decided to observe every Sunday as an off from May 14 while they will operate between 9 am to 6 pm from May 15 onwards. Petrol pump owners are in talks with the petrol companies on raising dealer’s commission and they are planning to celebrate May 10 as ‘No purchase Day’. Several petrol pumps will be affected post the implementation of this decision.

However, Ajay Bansal, the president of All India Petroleum Dealers’ Association (AIPDA) has separated themselves from the decision of the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) saying that the petrol dealers from 21 states including Delhi will not be a part of their decision. According to a Jagran report, the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) only has petrol pumps only in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The effects of the consortium’s decision will only be in these 4 states from May 14 on every Sunday. While AIPDA president says that as of now they are not a part of this step, but they might soon plan something in the same line. While there is no reply by Oil Marketing companies on the increase of

According to the consortium, oil companies have not reacted to their demands. Earlier in the monthe of January, the owners of the petrol Pumps had threatened the government by not accepting cards for payment, in order to make them intervene. Ever since the last fiscal year, there has been drop in the fuel consumption in the country.