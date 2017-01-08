  3. Petrol pumps not to accept debit, credit cards from today, here is how twitterati reacted

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 8, 2017 8:31 PM
After the announcement was spread many motorists rushed to the pumps to fill their vehicle tanks through cards. (PTI) After the announcement was spread many motorists rushed to the pumps to fill their vehicle tanks through cards. (PTI)

The petrol pumps association in sudden move has decided not to accept debit and credit cards from today midnight. The decision by them had come after banks have decided to charge 1 percent levy per transaction through debit and credit cards. After the announcement was spread many motorists rushed to the pumps to fill their vehicle tanks through cards. In chennai, the state association today said it received a notice from banks that a levy of one per cent will be charged on all transactions done at the retail fuel outlets today midnight. Here is the list of reaction from twitterati.

