Petrol pumps not to accept debit, credit cards from today, here is how twitterati reacted

After the announcement was spread many motorists rushed to the pumps to fill their vehicle tanks through cards. (PTI)

The petrol pumps association in sudden move has decided not to accept debit and credit cards from today midnight. The decision by them had come after banks have decided to charge 1 percent levy per transaction through debit and credit cards. After the announcement was spread many motorists rushed to the pumps to fill their vehicle tanks through cards. In chennai, the state association today said it received a notice from banks that a levy of one per cent will be charged on all transactions done at the retail fuel outlets today midnight. Here is the list of reaction from twitterati.

Does @FinMinIndia @arunjaitley lost control over banks hell 1way wants us digital & allowing looter Bankers to charge 1% on petrol purchase — prashanth (@prasha_bp) January 8, 2017

Few days back, Govt had announced that by paying via plastic money on Petrol pumps, will get 0.75% discount on total bill.. Why no cards?? — Makarand A Paranjape (@mackaparanjape) January 8, 2017

Petrol pumps to not accept cards? Huh?!! Are they for real? — Queen of the Trail (@sunainak) January 8, 2017

3 banks tell petrol pump bunks that they will levy 1% charge. Petrol pumps put a blanket ban on all banks’ cards. — Mirchi (@MirchiLaddoo) January 8, 2017

1st #Demonitization now this @PMOIndia how do u expect India to go cashless? Petrol Pumps Won’t Accept Cards Of @HDFC_Bank @AxisBank #fails — Sanyog Chaudhry (@csanyog) January 8, 2017

Petrol pumps not accepting card payment. How to go digital. This will create chaos. Take steps asap @narendramodi @PMOIndia — Aman Srivastava (@amann4uu) January 8, 2017

