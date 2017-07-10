Petrol pump strike: All India Petroleum Dealers Association defer No Purchase No Sale call

The main concern of the dealers is that they will have to stop the sales every midnight for a considerable time to change the daily rates.

All India Petroleum Dealers Association on Monday deferred the No Purchase No Sale call for 12th July till 1st August, news agency ANI reported. Earlier, it was reported that the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) had moved ahead to ramp up its protest and gave a call of No Purchase No Sale for July 12. Noteworthy, it was applicable nationwide. The association said that traders are incurring losses after the rollout of dynamic pricing system under which rates of both petrol and diesel change on a daily basis from the earlier scrapped system when they were changed every fortnight by oil marketing companies (OMCs).

On June 8, state-owned oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, decided on a pan-India implementation of daily price revision of petrol and diesel. The petroleum dealers’ body is for an automated system to reflect price changes from the state-run oil marketing companies.

The main concern of the dealers is that they will have to stop the sales every midnight for a considerable time to change the daily rates. The association wants oil marketing companies to install 100 per cent automated system as promised before the imposition of the new system. They had also accused OMCs of lack of transparency in the daily dynamic pricing mode.