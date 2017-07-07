Petrol pump strike: AIPDA gives nationwide call for No Purchase, No Sale stir on July 12

Petrol pump strike: With their demands not being met, the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) has moved ahead to ramp up its protest today and gave a call of ‘No Purchase-No Sale’ on July 12.

Petrol pump strike: With their demands not being met, the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) has moved ahead to ramp up its protest today and gave a call of ‘No Purchase-No Sale’ on July 12 – it would be applicable nationwide. The association says traders are incurring losses after the rollout of dynamic pricing system under which rates of both petrol and diesel change on a daily basis from the earlier scrapped system when they were changed every fortnight by oil marketing companies (OMCs).

This follows AIPDA’s call for a nationwide ‘no-purchase’ agitation on July 5. The association wants oil marketing companies to install 100 per cent automated system as promised before the imposition of the new system. They have also accused OMCs of lack of transparency in the daily dynamic pricing mode. Speaking last week, Ali Daruwalla, AIPDA spokesperson had said, “The OMCs had agreed with us and had assured that price protection needs to be given. However, they (OMCs) could not give us any specific date for implementation of price protection, for which we all walked out in protest.” He was speaking to Indian Express.

West Bengal Petroleum Dealers’ Association president Tushar Sen had then said that their outlets will not purchase any oil on July 5 as a mark of protest.

