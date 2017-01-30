Petrol pump employees robbed of Rs 12.38 lakh 

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants looted the sum. (Reuters)

Armed miscreants today looted Rs 12.38 lakh from petrol pump employees who were going to deposit the amount in a bank at a place in Sitamarhi district, a police officer said. Three motorcycle-borne miscreants looted the sum from employees of a petrol pump owned by former RJD MP Sitaram Singh, Dumra police station in-charge Chhotan Kumar said.

The incident took place on NH77 at Lagma village. The miscreants intercepted the vehicle and fired at it before looting the cash from the petrol pump employees who were going to deposit the same in a bank located in Dumra locality, he said. An FIR has been lodged in this connection and raids were being carried out to nab the culprits, the police officer added.