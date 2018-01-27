  3. Petrol bomb hurled at theatre screening ‘Padmaavat’ in Karnataka

Late last night, the miscreants threw a bottle filled with petrol which exploded in a huge fireball outside Prakash theatre

By: | New Delhi | Published: January 27, 2018 3:25 AM
padmaavat violence, petrol bomb thrown at theatre, padmaavat, karnataka, padmaavat violence karnataka Unidentified bike-borne miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at a cinema theatre screening controversial film “Padmaavat” here, police said today. (Bollywood Hungama)
Unidentified bike-borne miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at a cinema theatre screening controversial film “Padmaavat” here, police said today. However, no one was injured in the incident. Late last night, the miscreants threw a bottle filled with petrol which exploded in a huge fireball outside Prakash theatre, they added. The explosion sparked panic among the audience, police said. The controversial film has infuriated Rajput groups which allege that the period drama distorts history and hurts the sentiments of their community.

Several acts of vandalism were reported in different parts of the country during protests against the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmaavat” was released yesterday after the Supreme Court gave its nod to the film.

