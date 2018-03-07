Petrol bomb hurled at BJP office in Coimbatore; watch video

This has come even as widespread violence has been reported in Tripura where state assembly election results were announced last week.

In a shocking development, a petrol bomb was hurled at BJP office in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore early today. Meanwhile, a video released by news agency ANI shows that a few men were throwing the bomb at the BJP office. After carrying out the attack, they managed to flee the spot. This has come even as widespread violence has been reported in Tripura where state assembly election results were announced last week.

Meanwhile, a statue of Dravidian icon Periyar was allegedly vandalised in Vellore last night, according to reports. Police said that two drunk had done this. This came after a BJP leader had hinted that statues of E V Ramasamy Periyar could be the next to be pulled down. Meanwhile, a statute of Communist icon Lenin was allegedly bulledozed by suspected BJP workers in Tripura. Police have arrested two persons. The accused have been identified as Muthuraman and Francis. While Muthuraman was reportedly a BJP worker, Francis is suspected to be a CPI activist.

Earlier yesterday, BJP leader H Raja posted in Facebook in Tamil saying, “Who is Lenin and what is the connection between Lenin and India? What connection India has with Communists? Today Lenin’s statue removed in Tripura, tomorrow it will be the statue of EV Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu.”