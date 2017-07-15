PETN explosive inside UP Assembly: ATS surveying area according to security plan, says P Chaudhary

PETN explosive inside UP Assembly: ATS surveyed the place and Lucknow Fire Department conducted a mock drill to ensure security arrangements. (ANI)

After explosive powder, Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN), found in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the security arrangements have been reportedly tightened. The information was given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the House on Friday, who said that about 150 grams of the white powdery explosive PETN was found wrapped in a paper close to the seat of the Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Choudhary on July 12, as per a PTI report. A day after this, security has been beefed up at the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. As per news agency ANI, Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) surveyed the place and Lucknow Fire Department conducted a mock drill to ensure security arrangements. The SP ATS P Chaudhary visited the House for the security check-up. Talking to ANI, the officer said that they are “surveying area according to security plan so that team will be ready for every situation”. The officer added that the tighter the security, the better it is, said the report. Meanwhile, the entry has been prohibited to those who do not have the Assembly pass, while each and every person entering the secretariat is being thoroughly checked. The state government has requested the Home Ministry to undertake a further investigation of the explosive material found inside the House. As per ANI, National Investigative Agency (NIA) sources said that after the Home Ministry will issue the formal order for it to investigate, the agency will re-register the case and begin a probe from all angles.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been reportedly filed against unknown persons under various sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 121A (conspiring to wage war) after explosive materials were found in Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The incident has been seen with the possibility of a terrorist activity. In an ANI report, the state’s Inspector General of ATS, Aseem Arun has said the discovery of PETN hinted the possibility of a terrorist activity. The officer has, however, ensured that they will scan through the CCTV footage of the House and will do a detailed investigation of the spot. The officer further said that the seat is identified where the explosive was found and if needed they will inquire from the member and those sitting around him, reported PTI.