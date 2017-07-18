PETN explosive in UP Assembly: Yogi Adityanath government rejects reports, says test confirms presence of explosive

PETN explosive in Uttar Pradesh Assembly: Yogi Adityanath government has rejected media reports which claimed a test conducted at Forensic Science Laboratory in Agra revealed that substance detected in Assembly hall is not PETN (Pentaerythritol tetranitrate) explosive. (Representative image by PTI)

PETN explosive in Uttar Pradesh Assembly: Yogi Adityanath government has rejected media reports which claimed a test conducted at Forensic Science Laboratory in Agra revealed that substance detected in Assembly hall is not PETN (Pentaerythritol tetranitrate) explosive, as per ANI report. The Principal Secretary (Home) has categorically said that no sample was sent to FSL Agra of substance as they do not have machines or wherewithal to conduct tests. The official said that state Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) at Lucknow in its report has found the substance as water insoluble. Different reagents confirmed presence of a nitrate and preliminary test conducted using explosive detection kit reported positive for PETN. The Principal Secretary (Home) further said that Infrared Spectrum and Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrum tests were at SFSL Lucknow and report would come by Thursday.

About 150 grams of PETN was found wrapped in a paper close to the seat of the Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Choudhary in the Assembly on July 12, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said on Friday, termed the incident as a dangerous terror conspiracy.

Watch This video

There reports of detection of another white powdery substance on Friday while conducting intensive checking. The ADG (Law & Order) had said it was a packet containing magnesium sulphate, which is used as drying agent in packing material. Later, IG ATS Aseem Arun said, “About 75 grams of Magnesium sulphate was found. It is non-explosive ..if required we will send it for examination.”