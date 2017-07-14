PETN explosive in Uttar Pradesh Assembly: DGP Sulkhan Singh says probe underway

Yogi Adityanath confirmed that the suspicious white powder found inside the UP Assembly was identified as dangerous explosive Pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN). (PTI)

After explosive material was found in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, state Director General of Police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh said that the investigation is on in the matter and action would be taken against guilty soon, ANI said. “Investigation on. An FIR registered. ATS is on it. Action to be taken soon,” he was quoted as saying by the agency. Speaking about the incident UP ATS chief Aseem Arun said that his team checked the spot as. “An ATS team checked the spot as well as the surrounding area. CCTV footage will be checked tonight“, the agency quoted him as saying.

Earlier in the day, minutes after state chief minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed that a suspicious white powder that was found inside the state Assembly dangerous explosive Pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN), the security check was also conducted in the Parliament in Delhi, ABP News report said. It added that both Houses of the Parliament were checked by security teams.

The report added that the check was conducted even under the seats of both the houses – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Checks were also conducted in the Central Hall of the Parliament. Yogi Adityanath also demanded a CBI probe on the matter. Addressing the state Assembly he said that 500 grams of PETN is enough to blow up the entire building and 150 gram of the substance was recovered today.

“PETN explosive was found, action must be taken against those involved. NIA must investigate this. Everyone needs to be cautious related to security matters. Police verification needs to be done for workers in assembly. Security guidelines must be issued and everyone must follow them: CM Yogi Adityanath in UP assembly,” ANI quoted him as saying.